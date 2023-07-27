Some residents in Chester asked to leave their homes due to landslide risk

Some residents in the Municipality of Chester received an alert Thursday evening asking them to voluntarily leave the Simons Point Road and Walker Road area "due to the destabilization of the trail above their homes."

According to the municipality, a geological engineer will be in the area to determine if the condition of the slope could deteriorate.

Residents should know by 7:30 p.m. local time if the evacuation order becomes mandatory.

Tara Maguire, CAO of the Municipality of Chester, told CBC News 30 residential properties in the area were notified. She said during heavy rain and flooding last weekend there were two residential roads downhill from a section of the Chester Connection Trail that gave way.

With heavy rain in the forecast for Thursday evening, Maguire said there was concern that more land could move.

"We could get some additional washouts or blockage of the road and just concerned for some of those structures there," she said.

Maguire said the voluntary order was issued out of an abundance of caution.

"The primary concern right now is really damage to the homes and the structures [and] making sure that we're taking care for life safety issues," she said.

While an old stone bridge on Victoria Road is out of service, Maguire said people are still able to leave via Highway 3.

