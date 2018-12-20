Dartmouth bus stop reinstated after controversial removal 2 years ago

A bus stop that was removed two years ago in Dartmouth, N.S., upsetting seniors who said they would struggle to access a nearby medical clinic, has been reinstated.

The Main Street stop was scrapped two years ago over safety concerns, but the change upset bus riders who frequented an adjacent strip mall with several amenities, including the Woodlawn Medical Clinic.

Most of the pushback came from seniors, who argued the stop's location at the top of a hill was more convenient and accessible than the alternative: a stop at the bottom of the hill.

"They weren't very happy about that," said Graziella Grbac, executive director of The Village on Main, a non-profit community improvement organization.

"People that are older and frail and sick were able to get right off the bus and go straight to their doctor's appointment. Whereas when that bus stop was taken away, they would have to stop down the hill and then walk up the hill to get to the doctor's."

Graziella Grbac, executive director of the Village on Main, a non-profit community improvement organization. (submitted)

Halifax Transit officials said the stop was initially removed because it was too dangerous for bus drivers to pull back into traffic from that location.

However, a dedicated bus lane has since been created, making it safe to reinstate the stop. It was put back into service Monday.

Grbac said she's not surprised it's taken this long, but she was happy to hear of the stop's return.

The new lane stretches from the first stop at the top of the hill on Main Street and continues through the intersection to Gordon Avenue.

Transit officials want to remind drivers to be aware of buses making movements through the new lanes.