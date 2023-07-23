The most visual stories covered by CBC Nova Scotia in 2023

Nova Scotia's rear-view mirror reveals a long, twisting road for 2023.

Some of those turns were felt more severely by some. From extremes like wildfires to the rising cost of living; from homelessness to climate change — the past year's headlines left many feeling dismayed and disconnected.

But as we've seen in recent years, in speaking with our communities, neighbours and friends, the "Nova Scotia Strong" mantra rings true. Nova Scotians know how to rally together to support one another in tough times.

Not every story covered by CBC Nova Scotia was about an extreme, of course. Here are some stories from the last year that have visuals so memorable we can't forget them.

Historical building moved with the help of 700 bars of soap

A building that dates back to 1826 was moved in downtown Halifax and it went off without a hitch, thanks to an item you might have in your own bathroom.

Ontario man drives his replica of the $#!tmobile from Trailer Park Boys to N.S.

Mike Razberry loves the Trailer Park Boys series. He loves it so much that he dedicated almost every waking hour for a month to building a highly detailed replica of Ricky's car.

Dramatic rescue of a woman from Nova Scotia floods by a volunteer firefighter

A Nova Scotia woman shares the dramatic story of her rescue from raging floodwaters last weekend. Kim Gillingham was trapped in her home when volunteer firefighter Logan Hope risked his own life to pull her to safety by rope.

Dashcam video shows flames, smoke surrounding drivers on N.S. road

A driver captured the flames, heavy smoke and glowing embers on both sides of a road on May 28 in Hammonds Plains, N.S., amid a wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate their homes near Halifax.

The clock ticks for these RV owners with nowhere to live come winter

A group of working people from Halifax were living in RVs because they couldn't afford rent. But the campground they were staying in was set to close in four weeks, leaving them with nowhere to go.

Indigenous chef explores traditional cooking from forest to the fireside

Ray Bear says food is the base of every culture — and Indigenous people lost a lot of that history to Canada's residential schools. The Cree chef took CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith foraging near Asitu'lisk, formerly Windhorse Farm, to talk about his spin on traditional Indigenous cuisine.



Exotic cat comes face-to-face with domestic cat on Halifax street

An exotic serval cat was spotted in a stand-off with a domestic cat in Halifax. The animal was later captured and placed in the custody of the Department of Natural Resources.

Cape Breton boy uses candy to fund love of Lego

An Albert Bridge, N.S., boy has started his own candy business. As Erin Pottie reports, he's using his earnings to build a replica of something close to home.

Explore the magic of costumes and characters at Hal-Con 2023

Victoria Levack takes us on a costume-filled adventure as our Hal-Con 2023 correspondent for CBC. Video by Dan Jardine/CBC. This video is part of CBC's Creator Network.

This 22-tonne pumpkin cannon is used only for charity

Organizers were busy preparing for Chantelle's Cystic Fibrosis Pumpkin Blast in October and, as we hear in this report from Paul Palmeter, the event involved pumpkins being fired from cannons.

Birch bark canoe launched in Bear River, N.S.

Rose Meuse built the canoe, and paddled it up Bear River to the reserve where she grew up. She described her new boat as a spiritual vessel that was travelling a historic route for her people.

Take a look at the most powerful images of Lee's aftermath in Nova Scotia

Post-tropical storm Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia in mid-September, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds. Here's a look at some of the aftermath across the province.

Leaving the abuse took courage. Now these women face a hopeless search for housing

CBC News spoke to three Nova Scotia women who fled abusive relationships and have been staying in shelters for months. They say they can't find anywhere they can afford to live — and two are worried they will have no choice but to go back to their abusers.

Watch the 2023 North American Indigenous Games kick off in Halifax

The games brought together about 5,000 athletes, coaches and mission staff from 750 First Nations across the continent.

Santa raising money for a good cause this Christmas

Santa Claus has already come to town in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia — and he's huge. There are 127 giant inflatable Santas lining the streets to raise money for Feed Nova Scotia.

Mouse attempts to enter Hants County home by ringing the doorbell

When the doorbell rings at 1:30 a.m., most of us would be startled out of bed in a panic, assuming there was some kind of emergency. Preston Mulligan has the story of one harmless late-night intruder who was nonetheless caught on camera.

Honourable mention: Bump and Feed

Jennifer Crawford, seen here as their wrestling alter-ego Moon Miss, details their transformation in the documentaries, 'To the Moon' for Atlantic Voice and 'Bump and Feed' on CBC Gem. (Jeorge Sadi/David Irish/CBC)

Produced out of the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom over eight months, this video documentary focuses on Jennifer Crawford, a MasterChef Canada winner turned pro-wrestler, overcoming many challenges to fulfil their childhood dream. By the end of their rookie year, Crawford had confronted grief, trauma and addiction as their wrestling alter-ego, Moon Miss, but a split-second in the ring changed everything.

