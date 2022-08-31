Virtual health-care appointments now available to Nova Scotians on doctor wait-list

Nova Scotians who need a family doctor and are on the provincial wait-list can now sign up for a free service that offers online appointments with a doctor or nurse practitioner.

Previously, people needed an email invitation to use the service, called VirtualCareNS, but as of Aug. 31, anyone on the Need a Family Practice registry can use it.

"We want Nova Scotians to be able to access care when and where they need it," said Health Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release. "As we continue to recruit more health-care workers and find innovative health-care solutions, we are pleased that all Nova Scotians on the registry will be able to use VirtualCareNS."

VirtualCareNS was started in May 2021, and more than 21,000 virtual appointments have taken place since then for everything from mental health concerns to prescription renewals, skin problems, infections, minor injuries and joint pain, according to the news release.

Appointments are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. AT and until 7 p.m. on Mondays.

People whose health concerns can't be dealt with online will be given options for an in-person appointment.

As of Aug. 1, there were 105,187 Nova Scotians on the wait-list for a family doctor, an all-time high. That number is up from July 1, when there were 100,592 on the list.

