Nova Scotia couple edits themselves into their cancelled European vacation

It was supposed to be the European trip of a lifetime. Two weeks travelling to Paris, Rome, London, Venice and beyond.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel, Cindy and Gus Doiron of Port Hawkesbury, N.S., decided they would still visit their destinations — just do it virtually.

"I just said, 'We can take the trip,'" Cindy Doiron said. "My daughter has the ability to do the superimposing on pictures."

Not only did the couple edit images to place themselves in far-flung locations, they also recreated photos using local landmarks.

"In Rotterdam we were supposed to go biking to the windmills in Kinderdijk," Doiron said. "Well, we have a bunch of windmills over in Point Tupper. So we took the bikes and staged a photo there."

The windmills at Point Tupper, N.S., left, were transformed into the windmills of Kinderdijk in the Netherlands, right, through photo editing. (Submitted by Cindy and Gus Doiron)

They also took a photo of themselves eating A1 Pizza on the Port Hawkesbury waterfront, on the day they were scheduled to eat pizza alongside a Venice canal, according to their trip's itinerary.

"There's so much water around Venice, you're basically sitting dockside with a great view," said Gus Doiron. "And for Hawkesbury, it's close to the water and so we had some of our own local cuisine to supplement that."

Pizza by the water in Port Hawkesbury and a fake dinner by the water in Venice, Italy. (Submitted by Cindy and Gus Doiron)

The pair said they're disappointed, but not devastated.

"It's a little disheartening but what can you do? There are going to be other trips in the future, so you just have to roll with the punches sometimes," Gus Doiron said.

They even plan to make a real-life album from their virtual trip.

"We're gonna make an album out of this trip, and we may compare it with the album of the next trip that we have over there," Gus Doiron said.

"This will be remembered and looked upon just as fondly as the real trip over there in the next 20 years."

