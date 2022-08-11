N.S. family doctors can connect with specialists virtually via health-care software

Nova Scotia Health has launched a six-month pilot program with a local health-care software company that matches family doctors with specialists for consultations through a system called Virtual Hallway.

The aim is to improve patient access to specialist care through phone consultations between family doctors and specialists.

Nova Scotia Health said in a news release the partnership wants to explore ways to reduce wait times and improve the health-care experience for providers and patients alike.

The health authority began testing the software in May through their innovation hub. Since then, more than 500 consultations have occurred between family doctors and specialists.

"It's a win-win situation that is already improving patient outcomes today," Justin Hartlen, CEO of Virtual Hallway, said in a statement.

Within one to two days, primary-care providers can connect with specialists in the areas of psychiatry, pain management, endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, among others.

MORE TOP STORIES