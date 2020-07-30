Province extends funding for virtual appointments with doctors

The province is extending its funding for virtual visits with doctors until the end of the year.

The program that pays for telephone and video conferencing appointments was set to expire on Sept. 30.

"This is great news for both doctors and our patients as we anticipate the second wave of the pandemic," Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, said in an email to CBC News.

The province approved virtual medical care during the pandemic as a way to limit the potential spread of the virus for doctors and patients.

Health officials say doctors had provided 919,250 services remotely as of Sept. 2.

A media release Friday from the province's COVID-19 communications team said: "Government continues to evaluate information and options to help inform the long-term approach to virtual care."

Doctors Nova Scotia believes it's time to make virtual appointments permanent.

"Other provinces have implemented virtual care as a permanent tool in the tool kit when an in-person appointment is not needed," MacQuarrie wrote.

"We will continue to advocate for physicians and patients to make virtual care part of the way care is delivered."

Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey was not available on Friday for comment.

