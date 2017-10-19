Nova Scotia looks for more doctors, nurses willing to offer virtual health care

A growing list of patients, the ongoing pandemic and a early cold and flu season are making it hard for many Nova Scotians without a family doctor to connect to free online health care.

Nova Scotia's Minister of Health Michelle Thompson told reporters Thursday the province is trying to expand the pool of doctors and nurse practitioners who are willing to do virtual visits.

Government-funded Virtual Care Nova Scotia is currently offering between 150 to 250 online appointments a day. Thompson said it might not be easy to find care providers with extra capacity to boost that number.

"You know we do have the same pool of providers that provide patient-facing care, in some cases, as well as virtual care," said Thompson after meeting with her cabinet colleagues. "We don't want to rob Peter to pay Paul."

"So we continue to add providers. We look at folks like our retirees, as an example, who may be interested in working."

Nova Scotia's Minister of Health Michelle Thompson said the province is trying to expand the pool of doctors and nurse practitioners who are willing to do virtual visits. (Robert Short/CBC)

As of Nov. 30, there were 57 doctors and 17 nurse practitioners doing virtual visits, according to information provided by Nova Scotia Health. Appointments are available weekdays, primarily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Since Aug. 31, anyone on the Need a Family Practice Registry became eligible for the free online care. But the number of people registered has grown steadily by roughly 4,000 to 5,000 people a month.

The continuing spread of COVID 19 and other viruses has also increase the demand for virtual care.

"We know that there is high demand and we expect that demand will wax and wane depending on what's happening," said Thompson.

She said people can also try to access services provided by mobile clinics travelling the province or speak to a pharmacist.

But NDP Leader Claudia Chender says she's worried the people frustrated by not being able to book a virtual appointment may pay to get one.

The Nova Scotia government is using an online platform owned by a private company, Maple Virtual Care. Of the $6.25 million the province is paying for virtual care, $2 million is going to the company for the use of its platform. Virtual Care Nova Scotia is staffed by Nova Scotia Health employees.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender is worried those who cannot book a free government appointment will pay extra to a private service to get one. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Chender says people who cannot get a free government appointment are just a few computer clicks away from accessing Maple's for-profit platform which boasts users can "see a doctor in minutes".

"You know, you can either get it for free through the Nova Scotia government in theory, although most people can't actually access it, or you can pay Maple," said Chender. "And you know, when we talk about privatization, this isn't an abstract conversation.

"If someone needs to see a doctor, they need to see a doctor. And if they have $20, they're going to pay, and if they don't have $20, they're not going to see a doctor."

Since the service started last May there have been more than 31,000 virtual visits to Virtual Care Nova Scotia.

MORE TOP STORIES