Sign directing visitors to the headstone of Viola Desmond vandalized in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a sign directing visitors to the headstone of Viola Desmond in Camp Hill Cemetery was vandalized.

Police say they received a report of the damage on Saturday. When they arrived, officers found three "highly offensive racial slurs" written in marker on the sign.

Viola Desmond was a civil rights icon who was born and raised in Halifax. She is buried in Camp Hill Cemetery on Summer Street.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

(CBC)

"Police would like to reinforce that such actions within our community are unacceptable, and anyone planning to initiate or copy such actions can expect to face serious consequences," Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

"We are conducting a full and thorough investigation, and we seek the public's support in sending us any information they think may assist investigators with this incident.

Anyone with information or video from any of the areas where the incident occurred is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

MORE TOP STORIES