From the archives: Viola Desmond receives posthumous apology and pardon in 2010

Viola Irene Davis Desmond received an apology from Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter and was granted a free pardon at a historic event at Province House on April 15, 2010 — 64 years after she was arrested for sitting in the whites-only section of a movie theatre.in New Glasgow, N.S..

It was the first time a posthumous free pardon was granted in Canada. A person who is granted a free pardon is deemed to have never committed the offence.

The premier described it as a historic day and a chance to "right a wrong done to Mrs. Desmond and her family."

"This is also an opportunity for us to acknowledge the incredibly brave actions of a woman who took a stand against racism and segregation," Dexter said.

Lt.-Gov. Mayann Francis was present for the event, as was Desmond's younger sister Wanda Robson.

On Feb. 3, 2021, Nova Scotia symbolically repaid the fines and court costs incurred by Desmond in the 1946 court case.

This CBC report by Mari Ito aired on April 15, 2010:

This content is being presented as it was originally created and may contain references or representations of people and cultures that audiences may find offensive or triggering.

