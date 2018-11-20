'It is our story:' Why a contest inspired by Viola Desmond was cut short

The owner of the former New Glasgow, N.S., theatre where Viola Desmond stood up to segregation is rethinking a contest inspired by the civil rights pioneer after being accused of cultural appropriation.

MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law planned to display artwork on the outside of what used to be the Roseland Theatre where, in 1946, Desmond refused to give up her seat in the whites-only section.

On Monday, Desmond was immortalized on the $10 bill, the first Canadian woman to receive the honour.

The firm asked artists from across Atlantic Canada to submit work as part of its "protest art contest" and people could vote online for their favourites. The firm also advertised the contest on billboards and bus ads.

None of this sat well with Angee Bowden, who calls the contest "reckless" and done without proper consultation with the black community.

Angee Bowden said she heard from many members of Nova Scotia's black communities who were concerned about the art contest. (Mairin Prentiss/CBC)

"All we are trying to say is it is our story. Include us in the telling of it. That's not that difficult to understand," said Bowden, who grew up in New Glasgow and calls herself a social justice advocate.

Bowden said she suggested early on that the firm instead ask black artists to collaborate on what story needed to be told and how to do it before putting a public call out.

She takes issue with people, many of whom may not be African-Nova Scotian, interpreting the racism that Desmond had to endure.

"It had sort of a historic feel to us where our story is being told by someone else and excludes the custodians of that pain," she said.

Bowden sent a letter outlining her concerns to the firm's founding partner, Jamie MacGillivray, in October.

The contest asked artists to create work inspired by Viola Desmond's act of protest in 1946 when she refused to leave the whites-only section of the Roseland Theatre. (Communications Nova Scotia/Bank of Canada/Flickr)

He responded by cancelling the contest's public art shows and forming a committee to figure out how to commemorate Desmond on the building.

"We called the contest to an early close because hurting people was the opposite of what we wanted to do, no matter how small the number," MacGillivray​ wrote in an email to CBC News.

Our story is being told by someone else and excludes the custodians of that pain. - Angee Bowden

MacGillivray said the firm received more than 500 submissions, and the cash prizes totalling $20,000 will still be handed out even if the pieces don't end up on the building.

He declined to be interviewed, saying he believes it's time for "others to have their voice heard, not mine."

"Hopefully this process, although painful at times, will result in something that Viola Desmond would be proud of," MacGillivray​ wrote.

Wanda Robson, Desmond's sister, was in support of the contest, and Bowden said she's glad MacGillivray​ included her in the process.

But she doesn't know why other voices were left out.

Bowden said the backlash to the contest should be a reminder that 1946 wasn't that long ago. Given recent allegations of a racially motivated attack in Pictou County, Bowden said it's important for people to first listen to members of the black community.

"It's dangerous to tout that we've arrived, when in fact the custodians of that pain are at their kitchen tables saying we haven't arrived," she said.

'Viola commemorative committee' formed

While the art shows have been cancelled, it's still possible that some of the submissions will end up displayed on the former theatre.

The firm has formed a committee, chaired by Henderson Paris, a former town councillor and long-time resident, that will decide how to commemorate Desmond.

The law firm bought the former Roseland Theatre two years ago. (Submitted by Alexis MacDonald)

Paris said committee members are still being chosen, and it's too soon to say what pieces, if any, will hang on the building.

Still, he believes the contest, and the conversations it forced people to have, are worthwhile.

"We envision something wonderful happening, something that will be educational in nature and do honour to Viola Desmond, a pioneer who stood up and stepped up and helped make a change," he said.