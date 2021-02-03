Student project spurs Nova Scotia to repay fine levied against Viola Desmond

An Ontario teenager is the driving force behind a symbolic repayment to a Black Nova Scotian who challenged the province's racial segregation.

Grade 11 student Varishini Deochand wrote to Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil asking that the province repay the court costs handed to Viola Desmond.

More than seven decades ago, Desmond was arrested and dragged out of a New Glasgow, N.S., theatre for refusing to leave a whites-only section.

Viola Desmond (Still Standing/CBC)

"I strongly hold that one should not pay a fine for a crime they did not commit," Deochand said during a virtual ceremony held Wednesday.

"While we may not be able to travel back in time to right our wrongs, we can show that we care in the most sincerest of ways."

Desmond was charged on Nov. 9, 1946, with attempting to defraud the provincial government based on her alleged refusal to pay a one-cent amusement tax.

The court costs of $26 would amount to an estimated $368.29 by today's standards.

Deochand said she chose to study Desmond, the Halifax civil rights activist and beautician, as part of a project for one of her English classes.

Desmond's act of defiance came nine years before Rosa Parks's famous act of civil disobedience on a racially segregated bus in Montgomery, Ala.

The Nova Scotia legislature will house a framed copy of the $26 fine and court cost repayment cheque issued to the family of Viola Desmond. (Nova Scotia government)

Student scholarship

As part of its refund to Desmond's family, the province issued a commemorative cheque that will displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature.

It will sit alongside a pardon certificate issued to Desmond in 2010, that is meant to correct the injustice done to her.

Desmond's only surviving family member, Wanda Robson, said she would like to meet the student who had the courage to write McNeil.

"She sounds like the future," Robson said. "The bright future that I know she's going to have ... and they'll be thousands and millions behind her raising the torch of justice and freedom."

Robson, who lives in North Sydney, N.S., chose to donate the money to a one-time scholarship at her alma mater, Cape Breton University. The province has since increased the award amount to $1,000.

Viola Desmond's sister, Wanda Robson, appeared on a video conference arranged by the Nova Scotia government as it officially reimbursed the fine and court costs handed to Desmond decades ago. (CBC)

Robson, who is in her 90s has worked for more than a decade to raise public awareness of the circumstances surrounding her sister's arrest.

She said her home is filled with memories and accolades acknowledging her sister.

In 2018, Desmond became first Canadian woman to appear Canadian currency.

