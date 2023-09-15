Vigil held to remember Cape Breton woman, who died alone and outside

Eleanor Marie Young was 21 years old when she was found dead along an embankment of Wentworth Creek in the woods of Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

But her loss did not go unnoticed. More than 200 people attended a vigil in her honour Thursday.

Despite the sadness, grief and anger at her death, family friend Danielle Bernard said she was glad to have an opportunity to gather with others and talk about Young.

"It's not hard, it's actually heartwarming because she was failed so profoundly," Bernard said. "Her whole life, she was never dealt one good card, but despite that, she was able to smile and be happy and bubbly and cheery and, to me, that's an extraordinary gift to have."

Bernard said despite her difficulties, Young was often cheerful and had a bright future.

"If she was that beautiful and that great then, in the midst of all this, she would have been something unreal and amazing and beautiful and I don't think she knew that and that to me breaks my heart."

Young, who was 21 years old when she died, was remembered as a cheerful person despite a hard life, having grown up in foster care. (Ally Centre of Cape Breton)

Bernard said Young, who was originally from Eskasoni First Nation, had a hard life growing up in foster homes, but the vigil showed she was loved.

"I'm glad that we're all here. You know, life might have failed her, but we're here now and ... we're here to honour her. We're here to love her."

The Eskasoni Women's Drum Group played and sang, while others offered prayers at the bandshell in Wentworth Park, a few blocks from where Young was found.

Later, they marched down Argyle Street to Harrison Avenue and into the woods at the end of the street, to visit the site.

Vigil organizer Stephanie Christmas said it was important for family, friends and community members to gather at or near that spot.

"When we lose someone, we have to pray. We've got to pray for their spirit," she said.

Ashley Paul raises a candle while walking with more than 200 others who went from Wentworth Park to visit the site where Young's body was found. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

We'koqma'q First Nation Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, who spoke at the vigil and walked with the crowd, said it's frustrating to have millions of dollars spent on a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, when money should be spent now on programs right now to help the vulnerable.

"We're upset and we're hurt and we're angry and we're pissed and we're frustrated because it's another one of our sisters, which could be another one of our daughters at any given time because society is allowing it," she said.

Advocates say not much has changed in the four years since the MMIWG report and recommendations were released.

Bernard-Daisley said the numbers have only become worse and it's long past time for action.

People gather along an embankment next to Wentworth Creek in Sydney, near the spot where Eleanor Young's body was found on Monday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"We've been studied to death, literally," she said. "Stop studying us. Stop analyzing us. Know that there's real problems that need to be addressed."

Bernard-Daisley said people can help right now by donating old cellphones to the Jane Paul Indigenous Women's Resource Centre in Sydney, so women can have a lifeline on the street.

"A simple cellphone that is a flashlight, a deterrent to a predator, to call 911, to keep in contact with a friend. That's all I'm asking for right now," she said.

Cape Breton regional police say foul play is not suspected in Young's death, but the investigation is continuing.

They are asking anyone with information to call the police non-emergency line 902-563-5151 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

