Vigil for Nova Scotian victims of Iran plane crash to be held today

A vigil will be held this afternoon in Halifax for the victims of this week's plane crash in Iran.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 bound for Kyiv from Tehran was shot down on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.

Five women on board with direct ties to Nova Scotia, including Masoumeh Ghavi, Mandieh Ghavi, Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi, Fatemeh Mahmoodi and Maryam Malek

Today's vigil, organized by the Nova Scotia Iranian Cultural Association, will be held at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium at Dalhousie University starting at 2:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed by CBC Nova Scotia.

On Friday, Iran admitted to accidentally shooting down the plane with a missile.

Tehran says the aircraft was targeted "unintentionally" hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

The attack had been in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. A military statement said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target."

"It's a really, really devastating time for us," Mahsa Majidi, a friend of Masoumeh Ghavi, told CBC News Network in an interview ahead of the vigil on Saturday.

Majidi said she's still processing the news.

She said Masoumeh had gone to Iran to bring back her sister, Mandieh, who was planning to study in Halifax. She said Masoumeh had been looking forward to having her sister in the city.

"She was a really kind, social person. She had this big smile on her face all the time, even if she was sad or stressed. She was trying to help everyone she knew," Majidi said.

Sadra Kord-Jamshidi, president of the Dalhousie Iranian Students Society, said the crash was shocking. He also knew Masoumeh Ghavi.

He said he is glad people are coming together to remember the people who died.

"To realize our friends and the people from this community were actually among [the victims] was unbearable, we didn't know what to think," Kord-Jamshidi said. "It was a great loss."

