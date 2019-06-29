Solidarity for Sudan shown at Halifax vigil and rally

Rafeeda Khashmelmous wants more people in Canada to take notice of the ongoing violence and tensions in Sudan, which is why she organized a rally in Halifax's Grand Parade on Saturday.

Khashmelmous, 21, is originally from Sudan, and has been living in Halifax for 15 years.

"I didn't really live in Sudan for very long, but I feel like I have enough of a connection to feel deeply impacted by what's happening right now," Khashmelmous said.

"I think people should know about what's happening because it's mass injustice."

Sudan's military ousted president Omar al-Bashir in April, but since then talks between the military and demonstrators calling for a civilian-led democratic government collapsed.

About 100 people attended the vigil and rally for Sudan at Halifax's Grand Parade on Saturday evening. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

On June 3, the military opened fire on protesters during a sit-in in Khartmoum, Sudan's capital and largest city.

The deadly military crackdown has left more than 100 dead since early June, according to the Associated Press. But protesters said the actual number of deaths, rapes and injuries is much higher.

It's difficult to get a full picture of what's happening in Sudan because the internet there has been shut down for weeks.

Sudanese protesters wave their national flag and shout slogans, as they march during a protest against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The U.S. envoy to Sudan has expressed America's support for the Sudanese protest movement and has called for a civilian-led government amid stalled negotiations between the pro-democracy leaders and the ruling military. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

Names of the known victims were read out during the vigil.

Khashmelmous said most of her family still lives in Sudan and she hopes they remain safe.

"It's been hard connecting with them because of the internet shut down, but we've been just trying our luck with calling. It's hit-or-miss," she said.

"Sometimes we reach them, sometime we don't, so it's just hard to connect and know if people are safe."

Some attendees at the vigil carried signs. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported Sudan's ruling generals said they accepted a joint proposal from the African Union and Ethiopia to work toward a transitional government.

Khashmelmous said the gathering in Halifax, which was attended by about 100 people was symbolic because it took place the night before a planned march in Sudan.

"We're hoping that should violence break out, the international community is ready to take action," she said.

