Video appears to show man shooting gun near Cape Breton highway

A video posted online has created a stir on social media regarding public safety during hunting season.

The video appears to show a man stepping out of a red vehicle with a loaded gun. He then takes a shot toward deer as vehicles drive by in the distance.

The incident appears to have happened near Highway 105, just outside of Baddeck, N.S., in Cape Breton.

Those who have viewed the video said it casts a negative light on hunters.

"I was quite surprised I guess," said Colin Sampson, a hunter who lives near St. Peter's, N.S. "It's pretty crazy to see someone doing that with so many vehicles around and people around."

Sampson said he initially saw the video earlier in the week, and was shocked to see a person shooting a weapon with cars driving in the distance, and other vehicles just behind the person with a gun.

Could hurt someone

Watching the video, he worries that someone could have been injured.

"So it's really just dangerous," said Sampson. "If a car would have been going by or something he could have easily had a refraction and hit them with the bullet."

Sampson follows Facebook pages and is in group chats where hunting is discussed.

"People that do it ethically and do it right and they go in the woods and they hunt their deer, that's the way to do it," he said. "Road shooting, putting people in danger is just giving us a bad name for sure."

The investigation is being handled by the Department of Natural Resources. Troy MacKay, regional enforcement manager with the department, says there are strict rules surrounding hunting.

Loaded guns not allowed in vehicles

"And you have to be at least 30 metres off any public highway. These distances are put in place for a reason, to protect the public," he said.

MacKay could not comment on the specifics of the video, but said the penalty for offences are quite severe. That could include seizing of the weapon used, and any other items used in the commission of the offence, such as a vehicle.

MacKay adds having a loaded rifle in the vehicle is not allowed, and he encourages people to contact the department if they have concerns about similar incidents through the province.

Sampson said he would like to see more enforcement to prevent similar incidents.

"I know in our local area there's only a couple of enforcement officers that deal with hunting, so it's definitely not enough for the hundreds of hunters."

