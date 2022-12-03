Dartmouth interchange to be closed to remove lighting masts

The Victoria Road interchange in Dartmouth will closed for 24 hours starting Sunday morning to allow the removal of four light standards that may be susceptible to high winds.

A light standard at the location collapsed during high winds a year ago.

Seven other standards were removed at the time after inspections revealed that they showed signs of metal fatigue.

An inspection last year showed metal fatigue in seven poles, including stress cracking at the base of this pole immediately above the weld that secures it to the base plate. (Jack Julian/CBC)

According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the remaining four light standards show no signs of problems but are being removed because of an "increasing number of wind events and the time required for constant inspection."

Work will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday and is expected to continue until 5:30 a.m. Monday, the release said.

The MacKay Bridge will remain open, the release says, and access from Highway 111 will not be affected by the closure.

Roads feeding into the interchange will have detours, according to the release.

