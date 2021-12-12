Victoria Road interchange closed after lighting mast collapses

The Victoria Road and Highway 111 interchange in Dartmouth is closed Sunday following the collapse of a 20-metre lighting mast in high winds early Sunday.

According to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges, the mast collapsed across two lanes of Victoria Road. Two vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.

Bridge staff and engineers inspected the damage and discovered evidence of metal fatigue.

An inspection of 13 other masts at the location showed possible problems with three others.

A crane is at the scene and work is being done to dismantle the lighting masts showing evidence of fatigue. More detailed testing is being conducted on the others.

The commission expects the Victoria Road and the Highway 111 connection to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The inspection caused traffic accessing the bridge to make a detour. Dartmouth-bound traffic on the MacKay Bridge is being rerouted to Princess Margaret Boulevard and Windmill Road, the release said..

According to the release, the masts were installed in 2001 and last inspected three years ago.

