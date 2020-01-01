Police asking for public's help after south-end Halifax apartment fire

A fire in a south-end Halifax apartment building on Wednesday afternoon is being labelled as arson.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said fire crews and police were called to an apartment building on the 5500 block of Victoria Road at 4:23 p.m. after multiple callers said they saw smoke in the building. Fire crews quickly put out the fire.

Tenants were temporarily evacuated from the building, but have since returned.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

