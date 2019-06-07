16-storey tower proposed for historic Victoria Hall property

Some Halifax residents who live near a proposed 16-storey residential tower have some concerns about the project, including whether it will have affordable housing.

A local developer wants to attach a new 16-storey residential building to Victoria Hall, a building on Gottingen Street that was home to elderly women for more than 150 years until it closed in 2013.

"The biggest thing I'm hearing is how are we going to be included, we being the neighbours and the residents within the area?" said Lindell Smith, the local councillor.

"And ... the thing that we hear a lot when it comes to development is affordable housing, so is there going to be any type of affordable housing within this development?"

The proposed plan also includes a major renovation of the original building, which is a registered municipal heritage property. The new highrise, which would be built on Creighton Street, would include 137 units and two levels of underground parking.

Ekistics Planning & Design has filed an application on behalf of Joseph Arab to enter into a development agreement to allow the tower at 2438 Gottingen Street.

Hiring concerns

Smith said other things he's heard from residents are whether young people from the neighbourhood could be hired to help with construction if the project is approved.

"It's good that the developer has kind of taken the initial step forward to engage the community and neighbourhoods and neighbours to kind of hear their thoughts before entering the formal HRM process," he said.

Coun. Lindell Smith says he has heard many ideas and concerns from area residents about the proposed project. (CBC)

Municipal staff are reviewing the application and working with the developer to schedule a public meeting for the application, city spokesperson Brendan Elliott wrote in an email.

"Once the public meeting has been held and public feedback received, staff will continue discussions with the developer to determine if design changes are warranted," he said.

"The application will also be reviewed by the Halifax Peninsula Planning Advisory Committee and the Heritage Advisory Committee prior to a public hearing at Halifax and West Community Council."

The developer, Joseph Arab, could not be reached for comment.

