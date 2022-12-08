Lockdown at Victoria General Hospital lifted after possible bomb threat

The lockdown at Victoria General Hospital in Halifax has been lifted after a suspected bomb threat Thursday morning.

The threat prompted a controlled lockdown of the VG campus shortly after 10 a.m. AT, as security searched the building.

Employees at the VG site were given the all clear around 11 a.m. and access has resumed.

Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Brendan Elliott confirmed in an email to CBC News that the lockdown was lifted.

Halifax Regional Police had issued a statement saying they were investigating "a report of threats in relation to the QEII hospital," but that they did not believe there was a concern regarding public safety.

The security issue at the VG site is all clear and access to the site has resumed. —@HealthNS

