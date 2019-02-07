VG hospital power outage displaced 10 patients, cancelled 30 surgeries

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it's working to reschedule about 300 appointments — including 30 surgeries — following a power outage on Wednesday that shut down the Victoria General's cancer centre and operating rooms.

Ten critically ill patients who were moved to the Halifax Infirmary are returning Thursday to the VG as well.

The downtown Halifax hospital was without backup electricity for much of Wednesday after a power failure during a routine generator test around 7:30 a.m.

The facility's cancer centre remained shut down for the rest of the day, which meant 162 radiation treatments were cancelled.

"Those people affected yesterday will have surgeries and appointments rescheduled as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to patients and their families," spokesperson Carla Adams said in an email.

The health authority said crews spent Wednesday working to determine if the problem was related to the generators or the way they connected to the hospital's grid. It has yet to release information about the cause of the outage.

Surgeries and cancer treatment appointments resumed on schedule Thursday morning.

The province is planning to tear down and replace the hospital complex's Victoria, Centennial and Dickson buildings as part of a $2-billion redevelopment of the Halifax's region's hospital system.

In recent years, the VG has dealt with infrastructure problems that have disrupted care and displaced patients.

Last spring, there were two separate cases of leaking pipes that caused water damage. In 2017, a leaky valve caused flooding in the bone marrow transplant unit.

In September 2015, three floors of the Centennial Building were hit by a significant flood that forced staff to move 50 patients. Just a few months later, there was another pipe leak in the ophthalmology department.