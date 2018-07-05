During Halifax's heat wave, Victoria General Hospital's ICU has a broken air conditioner

The air-conditioning system in Victoria General Hospital's intensive care unit isn't working properly as the province experiences the summer's first heat wave.

A large fan that's part of the air conditioner, and pushes cool air into the unit, broke last week, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Jill Flinn, director for cancer and palliative care at the hospital, said that a smaller fan has temporarily replaced the larger one, but noted it's been warm in parts of the building.

​"We've gone through procurement and we'll be obtaining a larger fan in about August," Flinn said.

She said the larger replacement fan they've ordered will take that length of time to arrive because it's not an "off-the-shelf" product and has to be built to specifications.

A heat advisory has been sporadically been effect across the Maritimes since last weekend; temperatures in Halifax on Wednesday reached 32.1 C — the hottest day the municipality has seen in five years.

Not all units at the hospital have air conditioning.