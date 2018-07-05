Skip to Main Content
During Halifax's heat wave, Victoria General Hospital's ICU has a broken air conditioner
New

During Halifax's heat wave, Victoria General Hospital's ICU has a broken air conditioner

The air-conditioning system that serves Victoria General Hospital's intensive care unit isn't working properly, which has led to warm temperatures inside during this week's heat advisory.

A large fan that pushes cool air into the intensive care unit needs repairs

CBC News ·
With this week's high temperatures it has been warm in parts of the building. (QEII Health Sciences Centre)

The air-conditioning system in Victoria General Hospital's intensive care unit isn't working properly as the province experiences the summer's first heat wave.

A large fan that's part of the air conditioner, and pushes cool air into the unit, broke last week, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Jill Flinn, director for cancer and palliative care at the hospital, said that a smaller fan has temporarily replaced the larger one, but noted it's been warm in parts of the building. 

​"We've gone through procurement and we'll be obtaining a larger fan in about August," Flinn said.

She said the larger replacement fan they've ordered will take that length of time to arrive because it's not an "off-the-shelf" product and has to be built to specifications.

A heat advisory has been sporadically been effect across the Maritimes since last weekend; temperatures in Halifax on Wednesday reached 32.1 C — the hottest day the municipality has seen in five years. 

Not all units at the hospital have air conditioning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us