During Halifax's heat wave, Victoria General Hospital's ICU has a broken air conditioner
A large fan that pushes cool air into the intensive care unit needs repairs
The air-conditioning system in Victoria General Hospital's intensive care unit isn't working properly as the province experiences the summer's first heat wave.
A large fan that's part of the air conditioner, and pushes cool air into the unit, broke last week, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Jill Flinn, director for cancer and palliative care at the hospital, said that a smaller fan has temporarily replaced the larger one, but noted it's been warm in parts of the building.
"We've gone through procurement and we'll be obtaining a larger fan in about August," Flinn said.
A heat advisory has been sporadically been effect across the Maritimes since last weekend; temperatures in Halifax on Wednesday reached 32.1 C — the hottest day the municipality has seen in five years.
Not all units at the hospital have air conditioning.