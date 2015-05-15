What's open and closed on Victoria Day in the Halifax area

Here's your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area on Victoria Day:

Groceries

Most grocery stores, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations, are open, though some may have reduced hours.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway Meat Market: Open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local Source Market: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco: Open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Drugstores: Most drugstores are open, but check store websites for hours.

Liquor and beer

NSLC stores are open regular hours.

Most private liquor stores and breweries are open. Check store websites for hours.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park Lane Mall: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scotia Square: Closed.

Halifax public libraries

All branches are closed.

Transportation

Halifax Transit will run on its usual holiday schedule.

The Woodside ferry will run every 30 minutes from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. to support the Memorial Cup Street Fest. Bus route 60 will run to and from the Woodside terminal from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On-street parking meters are free.

Waste collection

There will be no waste pickup on Monday. Collection took place on Saturday, May 18 in areas that are usually serviced on Mondays.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will be closed.

Recreation

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed, but call your local centre to confirm hours. Find your recreation centre here.

311

The 311 contact centre is open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the five in-person access centres are closed.

Federal services

Victoria Day is a federal holiday, so Service Canada offices are closed and there is no Canada Post delivery.

