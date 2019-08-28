Cape Breton man facing four charges in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old

A 27-year-old man from Victoria County in Cape Breton is facing four charges in the death earlier this summer of a 10-year-old girl from North Sydney, N.S.

Colin Hugh Tweedie has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired driving causing death, failing to stop at an accident involving death, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, RCMP said Wednesday.

Talia Forrest died after being hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle along Black Rock Road in the rural Cape Breton community of Big Bras d'Or on July 11.

The driver fled the scene, but was arrested later.

At the time, RCMP said the driver was being released on conditions and was facing several driving-related offences, but that the most appropriate charges would be decided later.

After more than six weeks, RCMP said they had decided on the four charges.

Tweedie is due in provincial court in Wagmatcook on Sept. 5.

