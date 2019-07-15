Victoria County man arrested in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl

A 27-year-old Victoria County, N.S., man is facing several driving-related charges in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Talia Forrest died last Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while on her bicycle on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or. The driver fled the scene and RCMP arrested him later.

RCMP said the man has been released on conditions and is due in court in Wagmatcook on Sept. 5.

The Mounties say their major crimes unit is continuing to investigate and will decide on the most appropriate charges later.

