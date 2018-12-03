Police want to talk to driver who got punched in Elmsdale, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are trying to find a transport truck driver who was allegedly punched by another driver in a suspected road rage incident last week on Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

A witness called 911 around 1:41 p.m. on Nov. 29 after seeing a man get out of his truck, climb the steps to a transport truck and slug the driver.

Police note traffic in the area was heavy because a section of Highway 102 was closed and traffic was being detoured.

The witness followed a suspect to a nearby bank and noted signs of impairment, police said. The witness also managed to get the licence plate and vehicle description and passed the details to police.

Using the information gathered by the witness, police were able to identify the man.

Now RCMP want the transport truck driver — a possible victim of assault — to come forward. Police are also looking to speak with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

East Hants District RCMP can be reached at 902-883-7077 and anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.