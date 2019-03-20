Fuel leak after Via Rail passenger train strikes debris near Truro
No injuries reported among the 77 passengers and 12 crew
A passenger train travelling Wednesday from Halifax hit debris on tracks outside Truro, N.S., causing a fuel leak and damaging some windows.
The Via Rail train was travelling to Montreal when the incident occurred. The trip was subsequently cancelled and Via said it was working to transport the 77 passengers to the Truro station.
"As the safety and well-being of our passengers remain our number one priority, we are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently on board to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible," Via spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said in a email.
None of the passengers or 12 crew members were injured, Murat said.
Passengers were being told to exchange their ticket for a later departure or find alternative means to get to their destination with a full refund, she said.
Via Rail was investigating to determine the cause of the incident.
Clair Peers, a spokesperson for the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade, said the fire department was dispatched to the scene at 4:38 p.m.
"I just heard someone at the scene say that [the train] hit something metal and burst the fuel tank," said Peers.
An inspector from Nova Scotia's Department of Environment was also sent to the scene.