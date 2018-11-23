Man, 63, seriously injured in incident with train in Truro

A 63-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in Truro, N.S.

Chief Dave MacNeil of the Truro Police Service said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday at the train station in Truro.

As a Via Rail passenger train was slowing at the station, the man, who works for Via, went to step off the train onto the platform.

MacNeil said police are still investigating but it appears the man fell between the train and the platform.

"He came in contact with the train and suffered life-threatening injuries," MacNeil said in a phone interview.

"One of our officers was on foot patrol downtown when this happened and was on scene in about 30 seconds [and] was able to provide life-saving first aid with a bystander. I do believe they saved the man's life, to be honest."

The train remains on site in Truro and MacNeil said the northbound train track is closed. Truro police officers and CN police remain on scene and MacNeil said the province's Labour Department is taking the lead on the investigation.

"Our thing was administering first aid to the gentleman and securing the scene for the Department of Labour, which we did."