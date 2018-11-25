New
Via Rail train cars off tracks in Halifax
Three passenger train cars came off the tracks at Via Rail's maintenance centre yard in Halifax.
Sunday's trip from Halifax to Montreal cancelled
Three cars of a Via Rail passenger train went off the tracks in Halifax early Sunday.
The cars derailed at Via Rail's maintenance centre yard near Young Avenue.
Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for Via Rail Canada, said the incident is under investigation.
The train was scheduled to depart from Halifax for Montreal on Sunday at 1 p.m. But that trip has been cancelled.
"We are calling passengers to offer alternative transportation as well as a full refund or the possibility to change their reservation for a later date," Murat said by email.
No one was hurt in the incident.
It is the second incident involving a Via train in the region this week. A 63-year-old Via employee suffered serious injuries on Friday in Truro after slipping under a train.