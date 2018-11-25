Three cars of a Via Rail passenger train went off the tracks in Halifax early Sunday.

The cars derailed at Via Rail's maintenance centre yard near Young Avenue.

Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for Via Rail Canada, said the incident is under investigation.

The train was scheduled to depart from Halifax for Montreal on Sunday at 1 p.m. But that trip has been cancelled.

"We are calling passengers to offer alternative transportation as well as a full refund or the possibility to change their reservation for a later date," Murat said by email.

No one was hurt in the incident.

It is the second incident involving a Via train in the region this week. A 63-year-old Via employee suffered serious injuries on Friday in Truro after slipping under a train.