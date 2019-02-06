Victoria General power outage affects operating rooms, cancer centre

Electricity in the cancer centre at Halifax's Victoria General Hospital has been down for several hours and some parts of the facility remain without backup power due to issues with the facility's generators.

The hospital's operating rooms are now on hold while a generator technician and electricians investigate the problem, according to a statement from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

It said some scheduled appointments, including some cancer procedures, were cancelled.

An incident management team is monitoring the situation, the health authority's statement said.

The VG site is experiencing power issues this morning, Feb. 6. If you have an appointment or procedure scheduled for this morning, please call ahead to confirm whether it is going ahead. —@NSHAcentral

The NSHA said the hospital's main power supply went down around 7:40 a.m. and was restored to all areas within three hours. Mid-morning its generators were still not working. It didn't have any information on the cause of the outage.

David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, said its technicians were on site to help the hospital's crew with an internal problem but he said the utility's service to the site never went down.

The health authority also said telephone and internet service around the hospital's cancer centre could still be affected.