Vet hospital says dog died from blue-green algae exposure after 5 minutes in Halifax's Long Lake

A veterinary hospital in Halifax says a dog's recent death was connected to exposure to blue-green algae at Long Lake.

Halifax Veterinary Hospital said in a statement released Wednesday that a dog suddenly died after spending about five minutes in the water at Long Lake on June 16.

The vet hospital says the dog quickly lost the ability to stand, was non-responsive and showed "seizure-like" activity.

The dog died on the way to the emergency hospital around two hours after leaving the water.

Halifax Veterinary Hospital said exposure to the algae, which produces toxins, can cause illness in humans and can be fatal to pets.

"Clinical disease may develop within minutes to hours of exposure and may include symptoms such as: vomiting and diarrhea, skin reaction, sudden death, seizures, respiratory failure or liver failure," the hospital said.

The hospital stressed that if owners have doubts that a body of water has an algae bloom, it's best to keep pets on land and away from shorelines.

Blue-green algae found elsewhere in N.S.

So far this month, blue-green algae has been detected in nine different lakes across the province, including Long Lake, according to the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Other locations include Lochaber Lake in Antigonish County, Scotts and Ameros lakes in Digby County, Ainslie Lake in Inverness County, Morris Lake in Halifax County, Mattatall Lake in Cumberland County, Fox Point Lake in Lunenburg County and Indian Harbour Lake in Guysborough County.

The department website says the algae can appear turquoise, green, brown, red, white or a mix of these colours. It also says blooms can "look like fine grass clippings in the water, spilled paint or pea soup," and can sometimes appear as a thick scum on the surface.

