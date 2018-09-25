Veterans Affairs rescinds benefits to jailed relatives of veterans in wake of Garnier case

Veterans Affairs Canada will no longer pay for benefits for incarcerated relatives of veterans in the wake of the Christopher Garnier case.

A spokesperson for the department says correctional institutions will be responsible for providing treatment in future.

Garnier spurred controversy when it became known that Veterans Affairs was paying for his PTSD treatment.

A Nova Scotia court heard Garnier developed PTSD as a result of murdering Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer.

The court that Garnier's father, who had served in the Canadian Forces, also has PTSD, and that getting treatment for his son helps them both.

Garnier, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Campbell in Sept. 2015.

Unclear if Garnier's benefits affected

It's unclear if this move by Veterans Affairs will have any direct impact on Garnier. The department would not comment on his case, citing privacy.

It's unclear how many people this decision affects.

Veterans Affairs Canada told CBC News it did not keep records of how many incarcerated family members of veterans are receiving benefits from the department.

Payments 'a disgusting insult,' Tories say

O'Regan formally announced the revised policy today in response to a question in the House of Commons from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who called the payments a "disgusting insult" and part of the "abysmal" Liberal record on veterans.

"I have reviewed the department's funding on this issue, and I am directing them to ensure the services received by a family member of a veteran are related to the veteran's service and where they are not, that the case be reviewed by a senior official," O'Regan said.

"I am directing the department to immediately address its policy in providing treatment to family members under extenuating circumstances such as conviction of such a serious crime."

O'Regan refused to discuss specifics of the case, insisting he is committed to protecting the privacy of the veteran.

His statement came after the Conservatives used their opposition day in the House to debate the issue.

Earlier, Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel berated O'Regan on Twitter, calling the minister a "ridiculous coward."

"Do your job and revoke his benefits. You are a disgrace," she tweeted.

