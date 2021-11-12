Military veteran's 4 medals stolen on Remembrance Day in Halifax

A Nova Scotia veteran who travelled to Halifax to mark Remembrance Day had his medals stolen out of his hotel room.

Michael Deutsch, a retired major most recently stationed at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia, stayed at the Lord Nelson Hotel this week to visit his two sons. He had planned to attend the local Remembrance Day ceremony, so he brought his uniform and medals.

It would have been his first Remembrance Day since retiring in August after a 41-year career, but a back injury prevented him from attending.

But Deutsch and his wife did go visit their two sons, leaving the hotel room around 3 p.m. local time, then returning around 7 p.m.

His son, Adam, said that's when they found "everything had been stolen out of their room, including my dad's medals."

The thief took everything, including jewlery, a tablet, and a backpack containing the four medals. "I think it was a grab-and-go situation," Adam Deutsch told CBC's Maritime Noon.

His father's name is engraved on two of the medals.

'He's quite upset'

He said the medals are a special service medal with a NATO bar; a 125 anniversary of the Confederation of Canada medal; a Canadian Forces' decoration with two bars, and a meritorious service medal. Click on the links for images and details of the medals.

Deutsch stands with then-Governor General Julie Payette as he receives a bar on his meritorious service medal in June 2019. (Submitted by Adam Deutsch )

"He's quite upset. Two of those medals, he was flown to Ottawa for a special service to get those medals and they were engraved with his name," Adam said. "I've never seen my dad more proud and he was very happy."

Deutsch said the hotel and police have been helpful, but haven't found anything. The hotel only had footage from a lobby camera, and that didn't help.

The Deutsch family hopes someone returns at least the medals, perhaps by dropping them off anonymously at a secure location, like the hotel.

Halifax Regional Police said they are investigating the theft. They asked people with information on the case to call 902-490-5020, or to tip them off anonymously via Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

