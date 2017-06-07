The preliminary phase of an inquiry into what led former soldier Lionel Desmond to kill his wife, mother and daughter before turning the gun on himself begins today.

The deaths occurred in January 2017.

Tuesday's proceedings in Guysborough, N.S., mark the beginning of what will likely be a lengthy search for answers.

People interested in participating in the inquiry will make applications before Justice Warren Zimmer, and the inquiry will hear from its first witness in September.

Those in attendance Tuesday at the Guysborough municipal office heard that Desmond, 33, sought mental-health services at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., on Jan. 1, 2017. He was observed overnight by staff and discharged on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 3, he booked a followup appointment for Jan. 18. Later that same day, he killed his mother Brenda, 52, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, at their home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Police say all died of apparent gunshot wounds

What happened before the deaths?

Desmond served in Afghanistan in 2007 with the 2nd battalion Royal Canadian Regiment's India company. That tour was among the most bloody of the Canadian military's combat mission, with dozens of casualties as the Taliban ramped up their guerrilla campaign.

Relatives and former comrades have described him as friendly and funny before he headed overseas. But he returned with a very different personality, according to his own social media posts and friends and family.

For nearly 10 years, he sought help battling symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. He spent months at a rehabilitation centre in Montreal before the killings.

Shanna Desmond (with her daughter, Aaliyah) graduated as a registered nurse in May 2016. (Facebook)

Fatality inquiry will not assign blame

The inquiry will probe many aspects of the support systems available to Desmond before his death, including whether he had access to mental health services, whether he should have been able to obtain a firearms licence, and whether health care providers who treated him were trained to recognize occupational stress injuries.

So far, the parties that have applied to participate in the inquiry include:

The Attorney General of Canada, representing federal entities (the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs, RCMP, Health Canada, Public Safety Canada)

The Attorney General of Nova Scotia, representing provincial entities (such as the Departments of Health, Justice, Community Services, African-Nova Scotian Affairs and the N.S. Advisory Council on the Status of Women)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority

A lawyer for two physicians who treated Lionel Desmond

A lawyer for the estate of Lionel Desmond via his sister

A lawyer for the estate of Brenda Desmond, Lionel's mother

A lawyer for the estate of Shanna Desmond and Aaliyah Desmond, along with Shanna's brother Sheldon Borden.

Unlike a public inquiry, which traditionally can make findings of legal responsibility, a fatality inquiry ends with recommendations contained in a report. Starting in September, the inquiry will be livestreamed online to the public.

Adam Rodgers is the lawyer representing the estate of Lionel Desmond, through his personal representative, Lionel's sister, Cassandra Desmond. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"The commissioner won't be doing any findings of fault as part of the inquiry," said Adam Rodgers, a lawyer acting on behalf of the estate of Lionel Desmond.

"It's really just answers to those sort of bigger questions."

Those answers likely won't come for at least a year.

MORE TOP STORIES