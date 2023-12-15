Vessel stranded off Cape Breton experiencing engine issues

The Canadian Coast Guard is giving aid to a stranded bulk carrier that has engine issues off the coast of Cape Breton.

The MV Genco Endeavour is at anchor about 27 kilometres off Scaterie Island, N.S. Officials say the vessel is currently stable and engine repairs are ongoing.

The coast guard was notified about the issues on Monday. A spokesperson said in an emailed statement that no pollution has been observed.

Several federal agencies are assisting the vessel, including Transport Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to the coast guard, a tug vessel has been chartered and will remain on site while repairs are conducted.

There is no word on how long repairs may take or if any crew remain on the vessel.

Marine websites list the MV Genco Endeavour as being 292-metres long and being built in 2015.

