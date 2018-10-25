Verdict in Chelsie Probert murder set for mid-January

The Dartmouth teenager accused of killing Chelsie Probert must wait until next year to learn his fate.

His trial in Nova Scotia youth court on a charge of second-degree murder wrapped up Thursday with the Crown making final arguments. Judge Elizabeth Buckle reserved her decision until Jan. 18.

Probert was stabbed to death on a path in north-end Dartmouth in June of last year. The Crown describes her death as the result of a botched robbery attempt.

Two males confronted Probert on the night she died.

The trial of the 17-year-old heard that Probert was the third person they tried to rob that night. His 20-year-old acquaintance was the Crown's star witness.

Two males blame each other

Both the teen and the 20-year-old testified in the trial. Each blamed the other for the fatal stabbing.

In their closing arguments Wednesday, lawyers for the teenager said his acquaintance shouldn't be believed because he wasn't credible and his testimony was just an attempt to deflect attention away from himself.

In their arguments on Thursday, the Crown acknowledged that there were problems with the man's testimony.

"He appeared to be attempting to be overly helpful," Crown prosecutor Steve Deagan said.

"He appeared smarmy, or even arrogant," Deagan added.

Judge Buckle agreed. "He comes across as a bit of a salesman," she said.

Judge has three options

But the Crown argued that even with his flaws, the testimony of the witness was more credible than the evidence from the accused.

Deagan said the 20-year-old went to police after telling his father what he witnessed on the path that night. Deagan said it was the father who insisted he tell authorities what he knew, even if some of the information cast him in a poor light.

Buckle can find the teen guilty of second-degree murder, as charged, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty. She said there is much complex evidence and issues of law she must review before she reaches her verdict.