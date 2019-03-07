Nova Scotia twins vying for Canadian university basketball gold

At the Veinot household in Port Williams, N.S., life revolves around the sport of basketball.

Jayda Veinot of the Acadia University women's team and her twin brother, Keevan Veinot, of the Dalhousie University men's team will be playing in national championship tournaments this weekend.

The twins are following in the footsteps of their parents, who were both college basketball stars.

"Basketball has always been a huge part of all of our lives," said Keevan, a second-year guard for Dalhousie. "Growing up playing basketball was like one of my first memories."

Keevan was named the MVP at last weekend's Atlantic University Sport (AUS) men's championships. He will be one of the Tigers's key players as they take an 11-game winning streak on to the court Friday night in Halifax when they play the UBC Thunderbirds.

'So proud of each other'

Meanwhile, in Toronto, his sister will be playing for Acadia at the women's national championship tournament. Jayda was named an all-star at the AUS championships.

"For both of us to have our names called out and receive those honours was amazing and we were both so proud of each other," said Jayda, a 5-11 guard.

Jayda and her Acadia teammates will play the Canada West champion University of Saskatchewan in their opening game on Thursday. Jayda started her university career at Saint Mary's but then enrolled at Acadia midway through last season.

Kevin Veinot was a star power forward with the Acadia Axemen. (Acadia Athletics)

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Veinot twins achieve success on the basketball court. Their parents, Kevin and Jennifer, were outstanding basketball players.

A native of Lunenburg County, Kevin Veinot was an all-star at Acadia and was one of the key players on the 1987-88 Acadia team that lost in the national final to a powerful Brandon University team.

Kevin coached Keevan's high school team to a provincial title and is continuing to coach his son as an assistant to Dalhousie head coach Rick Plato.

Jayda and Keevan's mother, Jennifer Hale, was a two-time provincial high school champion at Cobequid Education Centre in Truro and an AUAA MVP at the University of New Brunswick.

She coached Jayda to a high school championship at Horton High the same year Keevan's team won provincials in 2016.

Jennifer Hale, front row, second from right, was a star basketball player at the University of New Brunswick. (UNB Athletics)

The Veinots have a close bond on and off the court.

"Our parents are with us every step of the way, including being very supportive in the moments where we aren't being successful," said Jayda, just minutes before she boarded her flight to Toronto. "They were there in Halifax last weekend so we were all there to share the moment."

As is the case with most twins, the Veinots are very close.

"We text and we call each other all the time," said Keevan. "There's not a day where we don't talk, especially now with our basketball and how we are both so close to winning it all."