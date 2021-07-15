Vehicles, residence struck by bullets after shooting in Halifax's north end

Several vehicles and a home were struck by bullets early Thursday after a shooting in Halifax's north end.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of Barrington and Richmond streets after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police say they were told that several shots were fired and the suspects fled the area in vehicles or on foot.

When police arrived shortly before 1 a.m. AT, they discovered multiple vehicles and a residence had been hit by bullets.

Two Halifax Regional Police officers search the back of an SUV on Barrington Street on Thursday, July 15. Several vehicles were damaged after shots were fired in Halifax's north end early Thursday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

There have been no reported injuries related to the incident.

Police say a "person of interest" who was near the scene was taken into custody and a vehicle of interest was also found.

The area was secured overnight and traffic was redirected from Barrington Street between Hanover and Duffus streets until about 6:30 a.m.

A car appears to have been shot through its back window. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or using the P3 Tips App.

Two police officers with the Halifax Regional Police search an area off Barrington Street after shots were fired in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

