5 vehicles damaged in early morning fire at Coldbrook businesses

Kentville deputy fire chief Ian Fairclough and other volunteer firefighters responded to the call at a business along Highway 1 in Coldbrook, shortly after 4 o'clock Thursday morning.

Kentville deputy fire chief says fire started in one vehicle and spread to the others

The vehicles were on two commercial lots separated by a fence along the town's main drag.  (Micki Cowan/CBC)

Fire that started in one vehicle damaged five other vehicles this morning in Coldbrook, N.S.

Fairclough said it appears the fire started in one vehicle and spread to the others.

The vehicles were on two commercial lots separated by a fence along the main street through the town. 

One is an auto repair business, the other belongs to a business that sells cars.

Fairclough said the investigation into the cause of the fire has been turned over to RCMP.

