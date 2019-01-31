'Several' hurt after vehicle crashes into gas station in Lower Sackville

Multiple people were hurt when a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Lower Sackville, N.S., this evening after police responded to reports of a pickup truck driving the wrong way on a highway.

Stephen Turner, the acting chief of Halifax Regional Fire, told CBC that ambulances took "several people" to hospital. He said the vehicle had crashed into the store at the Irving gas station on the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road. He didn't know if the driver was among the injured.

"Firefighters just finished stabilizing the building and police are taking over for their investigation," he said at 6:20 p.m.

Shortly before the crash, RCMP responded to calls that a truck was driving the wrong way on Highway 101.

RCMP tweeted that there were routing traffic around the "collision," but provided no more details.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> are on scene and traffic is being detoured. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LowerSackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LowerSackville</a> 2/2 —@RCMPNS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LowerSackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LowerSackville</a> are responding to a collision at the intersection of Beaverbank Rd. and Sackville Dr. 1/2 —@RCMPNS

Police at the scene confirmed the two incidents were connected.