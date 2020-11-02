2-vehicle crash in Cape Breton shuts down part of Highway 105

A serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 105 in Victoria County has closed down part of the highway, according to the RCMP.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday near the community of South Haven. The collision has shut down the TransCanada Highway between exits 10 and 11.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.

The RCMP expect the road to be closed into the afternoon and drivers should use an alternate route if possible.

The provincial Department of Transportation was turning traffic back before the Seal Island Bridge on the east side of the scene Monday morning.

Police also said a school bus was involved in a minor, but separate, incident around the same time and place as the two-vehicle crash, but there were no injuries in that case.

In the meantime, the accident has caused Victoria County council to postpone swearing in the new council.

A ceremony had been planned for 2 p.m. Monday, but the county said that has now been postponed until 2 p.m. Tuesday, because some of the council members could not get past the accident scene.

