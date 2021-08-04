Police officer hurt when truck crashes into patrol car on highway

Cumberland County RCMP have charged a commercial truck driver after the truck struck a police vehicle that was parked on the side of highway 104 in Salt Springs, N.S., Monday.

On Aug. 2, around 2:45 p.m. police were attending an unrelated collision on the 104, when a commercial truck struck a police vehicle from behind. The police car was using its hazard lights, police said.

The officer in the vehicle during the incident sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, but was later released. The commercial truck driver was unharmed.

After striking the police vehicle, the truck went into the ditch.

The driver received a summary offence ticket for not moving over to give emergency vehicles space on the road. The driver can contest the charge in court or pay the fine.

RCMP reminded drivers to slow down and move over to give emergency vehicles space to safely attended scenes on roadways.

