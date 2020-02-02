RCMP seek help to identify vehicle that crashed into Antigonish building

Nova Scotia RCMP seek the public's help to identify a vehicle that crashed into a building in downtown Antigonish on Saturday night.

The driver fled the scene.

At 11:45 p.m., a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, drove through a red light at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street.

It struck Viewpoint Realty Services Inc., a commercial building located at 216 Main St., causing significant damage to the outside of the structure. There is likely significant damage to the front end of the vehicle as well, say RCMP.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said no one was hurt.

"We're just really hoping someone has something maybe a little bit more concrete than a Ford Escape, maybe, type [of] SUV," she said. "We're hoping they'll come forward."

MORE TOP STORIES