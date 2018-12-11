A holiday recipe created by vegan YouTuber Liv B for CBC

We have just the treat for you if you're craving a cosy — and very Canadian — recipe for the holidays.

Vegan YouTuber Olivia Biermann, known as Liv B online, created a vegan maple cinnamon roll recipe for CBC.

"These are perfect for Christmas morning because you can actually prepare them the night before and then bake them in the morning, so you can have them fresh out of the oven," says Biermann, who lives in Bedford, N.S.

Biermann started her Liv B YouTube channel in 2015, and has amassed a following from all over the world.

Video by Kristen Brown and Jane Nicholson

Maple Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

Dough

3 tbsp. vegan butter

1 cup non-dairy milk

1 packet instant yeast

3 tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

2½ cups flour

Maple Filling

1/4 cup softened vegan butter

2 tbsp. maple syrup

2 tbsp. cane sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

Frosting

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. non-dairy milk

Directions

1. In a pot on medium heat, heat the vegan butter and non-dairy milk until melted and hot, but not boiling. Pour into a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the yeast evenly overtop and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

2. Add the sugar and salt and stir to combine. Add the flour in three parts, stirring in between each to form a dough. Knead dough on a floured surface for about one minute.

3. Grease a bowl with cooking spray or vegan butter and add the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit on the counter for one hour to rise.

4. Using a hand mixer, beat vegan butter, maple syrup, sugar and cinnamon until light and fluffy.

5. Preheat oven to 375 F

6. Remove dough from the bowl and place on a floured surface. Roll into a long rectangle with a rolling pin.

7. Spread the filling over the dough, leaving a one-inch bare strip along the top. Starting at the long side closest to your body, roll the dough up over the filling and roll to the top. Slice into nine pieces, then place in the square baking dish.

8. Bake 26-28 minutes until golden brown. While baking, stir together the powdered sugar, maple syrup and non-dairy milk. Remove rolls from oven, allow to cool a few minutes, then add frosting and serve immediately.