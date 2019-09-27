Nova Scotia politicians cool to idea of being lobbied by vape industry

As the Nova Scotia government works behind the scenes to address youth vaping and associated health concerns, and MLAs publicly debate potential legislative changes governing the practice, there is little interest from politicians in being lobbied by the industry.

The Globe and Mail reported this week that several vape companies have formed an association in the face of potential regulatory changes at the federal and provincial levels. An association spokesperson was quoted as saying Nova Scotia would be one of the first jurisdictions they would target.

In an interview Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said he's not been contacted by lobbyists, but they shouldn't bother.

"I'm open to meeting with all kinds of people, but on this particular issue I don't see a purpose for us meeting with them," he said.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, who also has yet to be contacted, was equally disinterested in the prospect of a meeting with vape industry representatives.

"I would say that meeting with lobbyists from the tobacco industry would have one extraordinarily low priority with us," he said.

Industry wants to attend health committee

McNeil said industry representatives have contacted the legislature's health committee, asking to appear next month when the committee meets to discuss the topic of youth smoking and vaping.

Confirmed witnesses at that meeting are representatives for the Canadian Cancer Society and Lung Association of Nova Scotia. The premier said it would be up to committee members to decide whether to let vape industry representatives appear, too, but he said members from his caucus, which holds a majority on the committee, won't be supporting the idea.

Burrill was likewise cold to the idea.

"We want to hear from the lung association, we want to look at this issue from the point of view of public health," he said in an interview at Province House.

"We're not interested in giving what is in effect the people's time in the people's House to provide a forum for the tobacco industry's lobbyists."

Houston unmoved by meeting

The Official Opposition Progressive Conservatives tabled a bill during this session that would ban flavoured vape products and introduce restrictions on where vape products can be sold and who can possess them.

Health Minister Randy Delorey has promised changes are coming, although he has not provided a timeline and he's said he believes it could be possible through a change in regulations, as opposed to requiring legislation.

The Liberal government became the first province in Canada in 2015 to ban flavoured tobacco.

Ironically, the Tories are the only party to have met with vape industry representatives.

Tory Leader Tim Houston said they contacted him after his party tabled its bill and last week he met with a sales representative for Juul Labs, one of the founding members of the new vape industry association.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he doesn't see a purpose in meeting with representatives from the vape industry. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Houston said the representative wanted to share with him the company's concern about youth vaping rates, but Houston said he was unmoved by the meeting.

"Vaping is harmful and there are too many youth vaping," he said in a phone interview.

"[The meeting] doesn't change my desire to have that bill put forward. It doesn't change my desire to reduce youth vaping."

Although it's a moot point, given the premier's position, Houston said he wouldn't have a problem with industry representatives appearing before the health committee and that hearing from various perspectives should not be outright ruled out.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Randy Delorey said the minister has received some meeting requests from lobbyists, however he has not taken those meetings "nor does he have plans to schedule any at this time."

