RCMP investigating after East Hants church spray-painted with swastikas

An East Hants church was spray painted with swastikas and other markings in what the RCMP believes to be a hate-motivated incident.

Police say the vandalism is believed to be motivated by hate

East Hants RCMP say they believe the church was vandalized overnight last weekend. (David Bell/CBC)

A church in East Hants, N.S., was spray-painted last weekend in what the RCMP say may be hate-motivated vandalism.

On Sunday, police responded to reports of vandalism at a church on Cross 3 Road in South Rawdon, according to a news release.

The release said swastikas and "unknown lettering" had been sprayed on the side of a church overnight between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

"Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be hate-motivated," the release said.

Police  want anyone with information about the vandalism to call investigators at 902-883-7077. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

