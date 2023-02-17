RCMP investigating after East Hants church spray-painted with swastikas

A church in East Hants, N.S., was spray-painted last weekend in what the RCMP say may be hate-motivated vandalism.

On Sunday, police responded to reports of vandalism at a church on Cross 3 Road in South Rawdon, according to a news release.

The release said swastikas and "unknown lettering" had been sprayed on the side of a church overnight between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

"Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be hate-motivated," the release said.

Police want anyone with information about the vandalism to call investigators at 902-883-7077. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES