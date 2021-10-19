COVID-19 outbreak at Valley Regional Hospital sees 3 patients test positive

Three patients at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S., have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the three cases are asymptomatic, while the third person is in intensive care.

"This is a reminder that COVID is still very real in Nova Scotia," said Alyson Lamb, the executive director of Nova Scotia Health's western zone.

The three patients were in a non-COVID unit of the hospital when they tested positive.

They have since been isolated from other patients, with the third person being transferred to intensive care, said Lamb.

As a precaution, other patients and staff identified as close contacts are being tested. To date, around 50 people have been tested, said Lamb.

She said patients are tested for COVID-19 as part of the process for being admitted. It's unclear how the first case of COVID-19 was initially transmitted.

Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The active case count is 187.

