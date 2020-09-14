Valley Hospice to begin reopening in March following flood

Rooms will begin reopening next month at Valley Hospice in Kentville, N.S., following a recent flood at the site.

Health Minister Leo Glavine said Thursday that remediation work at the hospice is ongoing and five of the 10 rooms were not damaged.

Five rooms will reopen in March, with the other five slated to be available again in early April.

At the time of the flood in December, Nova Scotia Health said six residents at the hospice were taken safely to the neighbouring Valley Regional Hospital where they would receive care until the hospice reopens.

Most of the damage is to the rooms on the right side of the building. Manager Fern Brydon hopes to open the left wing as soon as it is safe. (Submitted by Jamie Robertson)

Residents and staff were shocked when water started pouring into the right wing of the building on Dec. 19, just three months after the Kentville, N.S., home opened to great fanfare.

Fern Brydon, who runs the Valley Hospice for Nova Scotia Health, said there was "a good three inches" of water pooled on the floor from the flood.

"It was quite sad to see that happen to a new building, a fairly new building. But our focus that day was certainly making sure we got the patients out," she said.

"We were blessed it was in the daytime, we were able to access EHS quickly and fire folks quickly."

Cost of repairs unknown

The cause of the flood remains unknown.

Brydon does not know how much it will cost to repair the building. Insurance is handling the claim.

The problem now, she said, is getting supplies for the repairs to the hospice's right wing.

"There's a real issue in trying to get supplies and things right now in this time of COVID. That's very challenging for us," she said.

Fern Brydon (left) celebrates construction of the Valley Hospice. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

In the meantime, Brydon said the residents are doing well at the hospital. Hospice staff also made the move to the hospital following the flood.

"The support system that [the residents] had here, we've been able to maintain over there," she said. "So if they want something special for themselves for their meals, the food services staff is still doing that."

She said two of the women are now sharing a room at the hospital, where they've bonded and become supports for each other.

"It's kind of interesting that some good things can come out of bad experiences," she said. "Yes, everybody would like to be back here in this environment, but they are really doing wonderful."

Visitor restrictions unchanged

COVID-19 visitor restrictions in the hospice are the same as in hospital. Those in palliative care and others near end of life are permitted two support people per day, so families will see little difference in how they can visit their loved ones.

Valley Hospice has 10 private bedrooms for people in need of end-of-life care, but are unable to stay at home or in hospital.

The hospice is the second in the province. The first opened in Halifax in 2019.

MORE TOP STORIES