Group with anti-abortion stance to be removed from health authority brochure

A group with anti-abortion views will be removed from future editions of a brochure put out by the Nova Scotia Health Authority that lists organizations offering pregnancy services in Kings County.

On the brochure, which has yet to be updated, Valley Care Pregnancy Centre is billed as offering "training, coaching, support for pregnancy."

Located in Kentville, Valley Care is a member of the Canadian Council of Christian Charities and has been accused of posting misleading information about abortions on its website. Last week, a pregnancy support group it operated at Acadia University was kicked out of the students union building following concerns it wasn't transparent about its stance on abortion.

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said Valley Care shouldn't have been listed on the brochure and it will be removed from future editions.

"We'll review processes to evaluate what third-party agencies should be included in such documents," spokesperson Kristen Lipscombe said in an email.

The brochure notes that "services are listed for information only; this does not imply endorsements by the NSHA."

The Kings County Pregnancy Helping Tree lists support options covering topics related to pregnancy such as postpartum, breastfeeding and women's health. (Canadian Mental Health Association)

Valley Care's executive director, Bill Davenport, said in an interview Friday he was "sad" about the decision made by the health authority.

"There's so much need for help for women facing an unplanned pregnancy," he said.

The organization has been accused of posting misleading information on its website, including the suggestion that having an abortion will increase the chance a woman will get breast cancer.

Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, a gynecologist in Bridgewater, N.S., has said she's concerned Valley Care places greater emphasis on studies referenced by anti-abortion groups than on evidence from "research-heavy organizations."

Dr. Andrea Mossman, a family physician who also works in youth sexual health with the Red Door Support Centre in Kentville, said she too is concerned about the group.

"Those women deserve, as any patient deserves, to have access to unbiased and accurate information about all of their options," said Mossman.

She said she understands why doctors would have felt comfortable referring the brochure to patients.

"As a primary care provider, it's very difficult to find all the different community resources, and if you're offered a comprehensive overview of the resources in your community, you're going to use that and refer to it," she said.

Mossman said she hopes the health authority takes a look at similar brochures.

"I suspect that they'll find similar organizations with anti-choice agendas in other districts might be featured," she said. "I'm hoping that it will provoke a critical look at those services that are promoted in other districts."

Acadia Pregnancy Support was located inside the Acadia Students' Union building. (CBC)

Valley Care ran Acadia Pregnancy Support, which operated in the Acadia Students' Union building until its club status was revoked on Aug. 26. It offered free pregnancy tests to students.

A student who turned to the organization for a pregnancy test has said she was told God would judge her if she had an abortion and was given a pamphlet that claimed ending a pregnancy would increase her risk of breast cancer.